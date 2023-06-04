Stone for road work laid at Raipur Kalan village

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

City MP Kirron Kher laid the foundation stone for fixing paver blocks on internal streets and construction of “phirni” road at Raipur Kalan village here today.

While addressing the gathering, the MP said the Municipal Corporation was developing the infrastructure and basic amenities in villages in a fast manner. She said roads were being repaired and carpeted, besides fixing paver blocks in internal narrow streets.

Mayor Anup Gupta said the work of fixing paver blocks in internal streets had been allotted at a cost of Rs 63 lakh and the construction of “phirni” road at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. Recently, the work of laying sewers and storm water drains was completed at a cost of Rs 1.51 crore and augmentation of water supply network at a cost of Rs 92 lakh.

He said 13 villages were transferred to the MC in the year 2018 and the corporation had taken up the work of laying sewer storm and water supply in these villages at a cost of Rs 50 crore and the works were near completion. The roads would be constructed and repaired at a cost of Rs 17 crore in these villages. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.