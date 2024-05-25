Students awarded

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

The school awarded students for achieving laurels in the CBSE Class 10 results. A total of 77 students appeared in the examination and six students scored 95 per cent or above. A total of 19 students secured 90 per cent or above. The students were felicitated with cash prizes. The director of the school, Lalita Prakash, and the principal, Monika Sharma, urged the students to continue to build upon this success.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh

The school organised an investiture ceremony along with the annual prize distribution. The secretary of the school, Madhukar Malhotra, and the director, Vineeta Arora, attended the function. The head boy, Naitik Singh Hansa, and the head girl, Sanjanaa Pandit, delivered speeches, reflecting on their journey and sharing their vision for the school. The students with outstanding achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities were awarded.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE