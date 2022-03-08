TBRL celebrates 62nd Raising Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) here celebrated its 62nd Raising Day.

Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation, was the chief guest who joined the celebrations through videoconferencing from Delhi.

Applauding the contributions and achievements of the TBRL, he stressed the need to work in close interaction with the industry and academia. He said the test facilities at the TBRL are being extended to Indian industries, research and development institutions and academia to support the government’s “Make in India” initiative. The TBRL can provide a one-stop solution for static and dynamic trials of all types of munitions and warheads in addition to its core capability of design and development.

Dr BHVS Narayana Murty, Director General, Missile and Strategic Systems, stressed while keeping pace with technological developments, there should not be any compromise in quality.

TBRL Director Prateek Kishore said capacity building and acceptability enhancement would remain a priority area. Scientists, technical officers and staff of the TBRL were awarded for their meritorious contributions during the past year. A cultural programme was also presented by employees and their wards.