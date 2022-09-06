Teachers' association welcomes Punjab decision to implement 7th UGC pay scales

Chandigarh, September 5
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has welcomed the Punjab Government’s decision to implement the 7th UGC pay scales.
“By announcing the implementation of revised pay scales on Teachers’ Day, the Chief Minister has reinforced his commitment he made on the floor of the Punjab Assembly on June 25. We are grateful to the Cabinet members for all their efforts to fulfil the long-pending demand of the university and college teachers. We also express our gratitude towards the teaching fraternity for standing by us during our long struggle carried out in collaboration with PFUCTO,” read a statement by PUTA.
