Theft at house in Mauli Jagran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A house theft was reported at Mauli Jagran. Complainant Anil Kumar claimed an unidentified person stole Rs 50,000 in cash and jewellery from his house. A case has been registered and an investigation initiated. TNS

Leopard run over by vehicle

Ambala: A three-year-old leopard was allegedly run over by an unidentified vehicle near Kakkar Majra village on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway here on Thursday night. Shahzadpur SHO Vikrant said: “We got information of a leopard carcass on the road. The animal was apparently hit by a heavy vehicle. The carcass was handed over to the wildlife department.” Rakesh Walia, wildlife inspector, said: “The animal might have strayed from the Raipur Rani area.” TNS

Tennis tourney from March 20

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association will organise the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship for Men’s (Rs 1-lakh prize money) from March 20 to 24. Qualifying matches will be played on March 18 and 19 at the CLTA Tennis Stadium, Sector 10, here. As many as 76 players have signed in for qualifying events. Players from various parts of the country i.e. Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Telangana, are participating in this national tournament. Qualifying matches in the men’s singles event will start from 9 am onwards at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10, here, on Saturday. Main draw matches in the men’s singles event will start from March 20 onwards. TNS

Man arrested under Arms Act

Chandigarh: A 21-year-old man has been arrested by the UT police with a knife. Rahul, alias Chochla, was held from Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. A case has been registered against under the Arms Act. TNS

UT Cong Kerala Cell up in arms

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Kerala Cell staged a protest at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 here on Friday in solidarity with the search and beating of Congress MLAs by the Kerala Secretariat Watch and Ward Security People.