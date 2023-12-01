Traffic curbs at Panchkula flyover for nine days

Panchkula, November 30
The traffic police said today that due to the ongoing construction work on the Sector 12-A flyover here, commuters who plan to travel to Pinjore, Kalka, or Shimla from Zirakpur should not pass through the flyover from December 1 to December 9 from 11 pm to 6 am.
