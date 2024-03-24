Two brothers from UP arrested with 2 kg opium

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 23

Two brothers belonging to UP have been arrested with 2 kg of opium in Kharar.

The suspects were identified as Badaun natives Mohammed Shadab, 25, and Mohammed Talib, 20. The police said they were arrested near the Marina Heights. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to police remand.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at the City Kharar police station.

