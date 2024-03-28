Two get life imprisonment in robbery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

A local has awarded life imperilment to two men — Milan Soni and Dipendera Bahadur — in a three-year-old robbery case. The two were working as domestic help in a house in Sector 36, Chandigarh. As per the prosecution, these two accused robbed house owner Surinder Pal Singh and his 89-year-old mother Sarvjit Kaur in October 2021 after giving them sedative-laced food.

Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, argued that exemplary punishment should be given them due to the nature of crime. After hearing the arguments, additional session judge Jaibir Singh sentenced Soni and Bahadur to undergo life imprisonment.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.