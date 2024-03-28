Two get life imprisonment in robbery case

Chandigarh, March 27
A local has awarded life imperilment to two men — Milan Soni and Dipendera Bahadur — in a three-year-old robbery case. The two were working as domestic help in a house in Sector 36, Chandigarh. As per the prosecution, these two accused robbed house owner Surinder Pal Singh and his 89-year-old mother Sarvjit Kaur in October 2021 after giving them sedative-laced food.
Hukam Singh, public prosecutor, argued that exemplary punishment should be given them due to the nature of crime. After hearing the arguments, additional session judge Jaibir Singh sentenced Soni and Bahadur to undergo life imprisonment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty