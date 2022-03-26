Two held with illegal arms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 25
Two Kaimbwala residents have been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with illegal weapons.
A team, led by Inspector Rajeev Kumar, in-charge, crime branch, nabbed the suspects, identified as Bablu (27) and Ram Karan (30). While Bablu was found in possession of a country-made pistol and six live cartridges, Ram Karan was carrying a country-made pistol and a live cartridge.
The police said both suspects were involved in illegal sale of arms in the tricity. Bablu has a criminal past. The crime branch had earlier arrested him in a case of gambling. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects at the Sector 3 police station.
