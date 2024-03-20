Two killed in road accident in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, March 19
A motorcyclist and a pedestrian were killed in an accident. Ravi Kumar, a resident of Burail village, reported that a rashly driven motorcycle hit his brother Ashwani Kumar at the Sector 20/30 light point.
Ashwani and motorcyclist Sawan, a resident of Dhanas, suffered injuries and both were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. However, the doctors declared both dead on arrival. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station.
