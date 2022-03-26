Two run over by trains in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 25
Two persons died after being hit by trains in the district.
In the first incident, three persons were hit by a train in Kalka this evening, leaving one of them dead at the spot. The other two sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Sub-Inspector Jaipal, SHO, GRP police station, Kalka, said the trio was hit by the Kalka-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra Express. The police said they were alerted about the incident around 7:45 pm.
In another incident, a man died after being hit by Shatabdi Express near Nalagarh railway crossing this evening.
The identity of the victims was yet to be ascertained.
