Two run over by trains in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 25

Two persons died after being hit by trains in the district.

In the first incident, three persons were hit by a train in Kalka this evening, leaving one of them dead at the spot. The other two sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Sub-Inspector Jaipal, SHO, GRP police station, Kalka, said the trio was hit by the Kalka-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi-Katra Express. The police said they were alerted about the incident around 7:45 pm.

In another incident, a man died after being hit by Shatabdi Express near Nalagarh railway crossing this evening.

The identity of the victims was yet to be ascertained.