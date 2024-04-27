UIPS celebrates Intellectual Property Day

Chandigarh, April 26
World Intellectual Property Day was celebrated at UIPS, Panjab University, in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC-PU).
Adhering to the theme of the day for 2024, “IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity”, the event commenced with an insightful address by the chairperson and president, IIC-UIPS, Prof Anil Kumar. His speech highlighted the significance of the IPR in the R&D sector, with its emerging challenges and trends.
As the chief guest of the event, Dr Dinesh Kumar Sarwal, Senior Director and Head, IPR, Radiopharma, at Jubilant Pharmova, with his words, motivated the students to equip themselves with the necessary knowledge of intellectual property rights and the right skill set. These are required to pursue one’s passion for knowledge
and discovery without any legal difficulties.
Dr Sarwal gave examples of the most commonly used drug medications and the legal events related to them.
