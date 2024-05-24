Vilasier-Suraj win doubles title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The top seed pair of Vilasier Khate from Nagaland and Suraj R Prabodh from Karnataka won the doubles title on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the CLTA here today. The title winning pair overpowered Nirav D Shetty of Maharashtra and Alok Hajare of Madhya Pradesh 7-5, 6-1 in the final.

Meanwhile, in the men’s semis, local contender Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Delhi’s Moksh Puri in straight sets. Yashpaul recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Puri to move into the final. He will be facing second seed Karnataka’s Prabodh, who defeated Punjab’s Paramveer Bajwa 6-1, 7-6(5), in the title clash on May 24.

