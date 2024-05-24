Vilasier-Suraj win doubles title

Chandigarh, May 23
The top seed pair of Vilasier Khate from Nagaland and Suraj R Prabodh from Karnataka won the doubles title on the penultimate day of the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship being held at the CLTA here today. The title winning pair overpowered Nirav D Shetty of Maharashtra and Alok Hajare of Madhya Pradesh 7-5, 6-1 in the final.
Meanwhile, in the men’s semis, local contender Neeraj Yashpaul defeated Delhi’s Moksh Puri in straight sets. Yashpaul recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Puri to move into the final. He will be facing second seed Karnataka’s Prabodh, who defeated Punjab’s Paramveer Bajwa 6-1, 7-6(5), in the title clash on May 24.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...