Will make Punjabi number 1 language in Chandigarh, says Sanjay Tandon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 18

BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said Punjabi language will be made the number one language in Chandigarh.

Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at the party office, Tandon said after the BJP's victory on this seat, the next five years would be like a golden period for the city.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra.

