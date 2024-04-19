Will make Punjabi number 1 language in Chandigarh, says Sanjay Tandon

Chandigarh, April 18
BJP candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Sanjay Tandon today said Punjabi language will be made the number one language in Chandigarh.
Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at the party office, Tandon said after the BJP's victory on this seat, the next five years would be like a golden period for the city.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of city BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
BJP faces litmus test in UP, Rajasthan Jatland
Fate of minister Balyan, other Jat leaders at stake