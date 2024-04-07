Youth killed, 3 friends hurt as car rams truck

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 6

A 22-year-old youth died while three others sustained injuries when their car crashed into a stationary truck in Bhankharpur on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway here last night.

Deceased Deepak Kumar, 22, and his friends Kamal, Harsh and Kamal were coming from Kaithal and going to Chandigarh when their car collided with a truck parked on the roadside. The impact of the collision was so strong that the car’s fenders were blown off. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital. A case has been registered.

2 bikers die in hit-and-run

Two bike-borne youths died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Raipur-Daun main road in Balongi in the wee hours of Saturday.

Deceased Manish Yadav, 25, of Maloya and Sachin, 25, of Shahimajra were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared them dead.

A case of hit-and-run has been registered at the Balongi police station. The police are scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Kaithal #Zirakpur