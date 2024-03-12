Youth touches power line at Ambala station, injured

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 11

A 20-year-old youth suffered serious burn injuries after he came in contact with a high-tension wire at Ambala Cantonment railway station on Monday evening. At around 5 pm, Rohit, a resident of Chhattisgarh, climbed atop a poll, came into contact with the overhead line, and fell to the ground.

He was rushed to Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital, from where he was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

The in-charge of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) post at Ambala Cantonment railway station , Javed Khan, said, “Despite repeated requests made by officials at the railway station, Rohit refused to come down and he came into contact with the overhead line and fell down on the tracks. He suffered burn injuries and was rushed to Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital.”

“He appeared to be under the influence of some intoxicant and was not carrying a railway ticket. He has suffered injuries to his legs and face too. The family members of the victim have been informed, and the reason behind the steps he took is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

Girl dies by suicide at railway station

In another incident, a young girl died by suicide after consuming some poisonous substances at the station. She was found unconscious and taken to a civil hospital, where she was declared dead. The deceased was identified as Neelam, a resident of Jind who used to work in a private bank in Ambala Cantonment. Her postmortem would be conducted on Tuesday.

The RPF in-charge said that it appears that the girl had some family issues, but the exact reason may be disclosed by the family.

