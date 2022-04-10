Military Matters

Sticking together after the prank

It was an impromptu decision to go to Poona, and we, as NDA cadets, did so without taking the out-pass. We decided not to admit our mistake, cooking up alibis. Our action may have been wrong, not our peer loyalty

Sticking together after the prank

Picture for representational purpose only.

Lt Gen (Retd.) S.S. Mehta

Every NDA cadet carries a treasure trove of memories. In the spring of 1960, we were in our fourth of the total six terms, and migrating to the upper half of the cadetship ladder.

It was Holi. At breakfast, six of us suddenly decided to go to Poona and watch the new film ‘Love in Simla’ that was creating waves. As per orders, we should have obtained the out-pass (Liberty) in advance, but our decision was impromptu.

I did not have the felt hat that was part of the mandatory Liberty attire; British traditions were still in vogue. I went to the anteroom where a number of cadets were enjoying music or reading magazines. I asked if anyone could lend me his felt hat. I didn’t realise the Squadron Cadet Captain (SCC) was also present. Unwittingly, I had stepped into an unmarked minefield.

The outing was enjoyable and well worth the 25 km of up-and-down cycling. Returning at supper time, we headed for the cadets’ mess. We learnt that there had been three ‘fall-ins’ during the day and our absence was noticed.

The offence was not serious and, at best, we could have been ‘gated’ for three-four weeks, which meant denial of Liberty. But we decided to play a prank and deny that we had gone to Poona. Dividing ourselves into three groups, we conjured up alibis for our absence. Two claimed they had spent the entire day with Vinod Bedi — a peer in another squadron — learning chemistry. Vinod was a known prodigy in academics. They even walked to where Bedi was supping and took him in. Another two carrying their groundsheets had gone to the polo ground for bird-watching. There they dozed off and overslept. And the like.

By now, we had learnt the basic tactic of offence being the best defence. We went to our respective Divisional Cadet Captains (DCCs) and demanded our share of the Holi sweets provided by the mess at tea time. We knew, and the DCCs knew we knew, that such goodies were not kept for the absentees. But we wanted to create confusion. We thought our ploy had succeeded as no one questioned us for the rest of the evening.

There was a midnight knock summoning us individually to the anteroom.

“Cadet Kadyan, did you go to Poona today?” the SCC asked.

“No sir,” I said, feigning surprise.

“But I heard you borrow a felt hat?”

“That I did sir, but later changed my mind.”

“Where were you during the day?”

“Senior Bhatti and I had gone to the Peacock Bay on a picnic, sir.” (We had two Bhattis in our batch and they were identified as senior and junior based on their beard growth). The Bay is a Naval training facility created on the scenic Khadakwasla lake.

“Where did you have your lunch?”

“We had carried some fruit, sir”

“From where did you buy the fruit?”

We had anticipated this and did not name a shop in the Academy Gole Market from where a check-back was possible.

“From a roadside vendor, sir.”

“Vendor?” he exclaimed, “I have never seen any around.” He was right.

“We were ourselves surprised to see one, sir; maybe because of Holi.”

“What dress did you wear for the picnic?”

“PT dress, sir.”

He asked the DCC to accompany me to my cabin to check the dress I had supposedly worn. The latter examined the white shirt, shorts and shoes.

He squinted his eyes to look for the non-existent dirt or smudges.

“I must say you are a very clean chap.”

“I am proud of it, sir,” I said, trying to match the inherent sarcasm inoffensively.

Despite the best interrogative efforts, we were not ‘broken’ and lived with our secret for the 10-odd remaining weeks of the term.

One evening in the last week, I was summoned by the SCC.

“I am very happy to see your results.” (Fourth-term exams were equated with Intermediate level).

“Thank you, sir.” I could sense this was diversionary.

“If you keep up, I am sure you will get a good appointment in the final term.”

“I will try, sir.”

The conversation was relaxed, meandering on inanity.

As I made to leave, he said, “Oh yes, by the way, now that we would be going our own way (he joined the Navy), perhaps never to meet again, tell me frankly, did you go to Poona on that Holi day?” Not having forgotten our dalliance, like a sincere SCC he now wanted the truth, just for the record. I respected his conscience and even felt sympathy.

“No sir,” I said, peer loyalty overriding all else.

He smiled and we shook hands.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan political crisis: Prime Minister Imran Khan loses trust vote, govt falls

2
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

3
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

4
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

5
Punjab

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

6
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

7
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

8
Sports

After Yuzvendra Chahal's revelation about drunk player dangling him from 15th-floor hotel balcony, Ravi Shastri proposes life ban for offender

9
Punjab

Punjab govt to create setup to check brain drain: Bhagwant Mann

10
Nation

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

Pak PM not in House during voting | His party members walk o...

No powers, up to voters to decide if freebies viable: Election Commission

No powers, up to voters to decide if freebies viable: Election Commission

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Paid Covid booster capped at Rs 375

Gujarat reports potential Covid ‘XE’ variant case

Gujarat reports potential Covid 'XE' variant case

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

Depleting green cover a cause for concern

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Man sets wife, 7-month-old daughter afire

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Heavy vehicles turn commute into ordeal

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Thrashed at hospital, elderly awaits justice