9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

New Delhi, December 19
A nine-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then murdered by her 52-year-old landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.
Suspect got hurt in mishap after incident
- During investigation, the police found the suspect had met with an accident and was taken to a hospital in Rohini
- “The doctors told the police that he had multiple fractures and would not be able to give a statement. A team was deputed at the hospital to keep a strict vigil on the suspect,” the police said
- On December 17, the suspect was declared fit by doctors for statement and he confessed to the crime during interrogation
The police have launched a search operation to recover the victim’s body. The Delhi Police have also arrested the landlord. The victim’s family has demanded capital punishment for the suspect. The locals and her family members staged a protest in their locality, asking for justice.
The police said the suspect had allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a car ride on December 12 while she was playing outside her residence.
He then took her to an isolated area and allegedly raped her. To cover his crime, he strangled her and then dumped her body in Munak Canal around 6.30 pm, an official said.
The suspect, a resident of Nangli Puna village, only a few meters away from the victim’s residence, returned to his house at 7.30 pm, the police said.
“From CCTV footage, we got to know that the girl was kidnapped near a closed godown. The family members identified the man, who was taking her with him as their landlord,” an official said.
During investigation, the police found the suspect had met with an accident and was taken to a hospital in Rohini.
“The doctors told the police that he had multiple fractures and would not be able to give a statement. A team was deputed at the hospital to keep a strict vigil on the suspect,” a senior police officer said.
On December 17, the suspect was declared fit by doctors for statement and he confessed to committing the crime during interrogation.
“He told us that he was in fear after committing the crime and thus, killed the victim by strangling her,” the police said. The police said the victim’s parents worked at a factory as labourers and lived in a rented accommodation.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...