9-yr-old girl abducted, raped, murdered; landlord arrested

New Delhi, December 19

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then murdered by her 52-year-old landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar.

The police have launched a search operation to recover the victim’s body. The Delhi Police have also arrested the landlord. The victim’s family has demanded capital punishment for the suspect. The locals and her family members staged a protest in their locality, asking for justice.

The police said the suspect had allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a car ride on December 12 while she was playing outside her residence.

He then took her to an isolated area and allegedly raped her. To cover his crime, he strangled her and then dumped her body in Munak Canal around 6.30 pm, an official said.

The suspect, a resident of Nangli Puna village, only a few meters away from the victim’s residence, returned to his house at 7.30 pm, the police said.

“From CCTV footage, we got to know that the girl was kidnapped near a closed godown. The family members identified the man, who was taking her with him as their landlord,” an official said.

During investigation, the police found the suspect had met with an accident and was taken to a hospital in Rohini.

“The doctors told the police that he had multiple fractures and would not be able to give a statement. A team was deputed at the hospital to keep a strict vigil on the suspect,” a senior police officer said.

On December 17, the suspect was declared fit by doctors for statement and he confessed to committing the crime during interrogation.

“He told us that he was in fear after committing the crime and thus, killed the victim by strangling her,” the police said. The police said the victim’s parents worked at a factory as labourers and lived in a rented accommodation.

