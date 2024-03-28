Arvind Kejriwal not keeping well, being ‘harassed a lot’, claims wife

New Delhi, March 28
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday claimed he is not keeping well and is being “harassed a lot”.
Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. Earlier on Thursday, a court here extended the chief minister's ED custody till April 1.
Sunita Kejriwal, who had come for her husband's court hearing, told reporters, “He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply.”
