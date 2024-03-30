Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita on Friday initiated a campaign — ‘Kejriwal ko Aashirwad’ — sharing two WhatsApp numbers for his supporters to send their messages. She appealed to the public to send their blessings, prayers or any other message irrespective of their gender, age, financial status and party affiliation, which will be shared with the AAP leader in ED custody.

Has challenged the most powerful On Thursday, Arvind presented his side in court, and the entire country heard it. Whatever he said in front of the court requires a lot of courage. He is a true patriot. This is exactly how our freedom fighters fought British tyranny. I have been with him for the last 30 years; patriotism is in every pore of his being. Arvind ji has challenged the most powerful, corrupt and dictatorial forces of the country. — Sunita Kejriwal, AAP supremo’s wife

A day after the special court extended Kejriwal’s remand for another four days, Sunita addressed her third digital press conference since his arrest.

“Yesterday, Arvind presented his side in court, and the entire country heard it. Whatever he said in front of the court requires a lot of courage. He is a true patriot. This is exactly how our freedom fighters fought British tyranny. I have been with him for the last 30 years; patriotism is in every pore of his being. Arvind ji has challenged the most powerful, corrupt and dictatorial forces of the country,” she said.

Sunita, who rarely had a presence in the media, has begun addressing the public through digital press conferences. However, these interactions are one-sided as no questions can be asked of her.

The BJP has often suggested that Sunita could run the Delhi government if her husband resigns from his position. Recently, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a dig at Kejriwal, stating that when Lalu Yadav was arrested in the fodder scam, his wife, Rabri Devi, began to make announcements and gradually became the Bihar Chief Minister. However, the party maintains that the government will be run from jail, and Kejriwal will continue to remain the CM.

Sunita said, “You have called Arvind ji your brother, your son; will you not support your brother and your son in this fight? I have full confidence that we will all fight this battle together.”

She urged that every member from every family should write their message and send it. “He (Arvind Kejriwal) will be very happy to read your messages. I will give each of your messages to him in jail. And to send him a message, you do not need to belong to the Aam Aadmi Party; you may be from any party. All youth, women, elderly, children, rich, poor, everyone must write something to their brother, their son and also publicise these WhatsApp numbers widely,” she said.

