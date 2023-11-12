Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi on Saturday requisitioned all files regarding the alleged corruption involving the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in land acquisition for the Dwarka Expressway in 2018.

Atishi wrote letters to Director Vigilance and Divisional Commissioner regarding the alleged corruption involving Kumar, sources said.

The minister directed both the departments that no files regarding the alleged corruption should be passed through the Chief Secretary since he is the subject of enquiry, it added.

Officials said the minister wrote that the CS’s role is yet to be examined therefore an inquiry has been initiated. The department had already examined the issue of land acquisition and the role of the District Magistrate.

All files regarding the land acquisition for the Dwarka Expressway to be submitted to the Vigilance Minister by 7 PM on Saturday officials added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had marked the complaint for inquiry and sought a detailed report from the Vigilance Minister regarding the irregularities in land acquisition on the Dwarka Expressway.

In May 2023, DM South-West Hemant Kumar awarded Rs 353 crore as compensation to two individuals for 19 acres of land in Bamnoli village, Dwarka at the rate of Rs 18.54 crore per acre. The land was acquired for the construction of National Highway Authority of India’s Dwarka Expressway.

The DM South-West overturned the 2018 decision by the district authorities granting a compensation of Rs 41.52 crore at a rate of Rs 53 lakh per acre.

The officials said the complaint received by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal regarding the land acquisition alleges the Delhi Chief Secretary’s son worked for the realty firm in which the director was the son-in-law of Subhash Chand Kathuria, one of the owners of the land who were compensated for the acquired land.

