Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

New Delhi, April 26

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces heat as Opposition parties target Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal over renovations at CM’s residence worth Rs 45 crore.

The refurbishing of CM’s house includes imported marble, plush interiors, electrical fixtures, and high-end kitchen equipment and many more. Slamming CM Kejriwal, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday alleged that Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore of public funds on his luxurious bungalow, including on extravagant items like Dior polish, Vietnam marble, expensive curtains, and high-end carpets.

Maken said the AAP leader, before coming to power, had distributed the printed copies of a sworn affidavit in his New Delhi Legislative Assembly constituency, dated June 7, 2013, in which he made seven promises, including not to use a car with the red light, wouldn’t request additional security beyond what was necessary for a common citizen, and refuse a large bungalow. He had promised to live in an ordinary house like a common man, the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP called the CM’s house a ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

Defending the renovation at the CM’s house, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the CM House was built 80 years ago in 1942 and had three serious incidents of the roof caving in leading to its reconstruction at the cost of Rs 30 crore on Public Works Department’s suggestion. — TNS

BJP calls it ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said an expenditure of Rs 45 crore on renovation of CM’s house amid rise in Covid cases showed Arvind Kejriwal’s insensitivity. “People of Delhi are pained to see that the CM had spent public money on his ‘Sheesh Mahal’ at a time when people were dying due to lack of oxygen, medicines and hospital beds,” said Chahal.