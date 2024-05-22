Develop & utilise local transport infra

The district administration had developed bus stop shelters several years ago, but the funds spent on these projects seem to have been wasted as the authorities have failed to make these facilities functional so far. Two of the bus shelters in Sector 14 have been lying unused for three decades. There is no local bus service available in a majority of the residential sectors of Faridabad, forcing residents to rely on private vehicles. The government should ensure there is adequate public transport infrastructure and the existing facilities are maintained. Ramesh Kumar, Faridabad
Damaged sewer manhole poses risk
A damaged sewer manhole near the Pocket 1 gate at Mayur Vihar Phase 1 in Delhi is disrupting traffic and posing risk to residents and commuters. The authorities seem to be prioritising poll activities over urgent infrastructure repairs. Despite multiple complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the manhole has not been repaired. The civic body is urged to repair it at the earliest to prevent mishaps. Hemant, Mayur Vihar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
