Develop & utilise local transport infra

The district administration had developed bus stop shelters several years ago, but the funds spent on these projects seem to have been wasted as the authorities have failed to make these facilities functional so far. Two of the bus shelters in Sector 14 have been lying unused for three decades. There is no local bus service available in a majority of the residential sectors of Faridabad, forcing residents to rely on private vehicles. The government should ensure there is adequate public transport infrastructure and the existing facilities are maintained. Ramesh Kumar, Faridabad

Damaged sewer manhole poses risk

A damaged sewer manhole near the Pocket 1 gate at Mayur Vihar Phase 1 in Delhi is disrupting traffic and posing risk to residents and commuters. The authorities seem to be prioritising poll activities over urgent infrastructure repairs. Despite multiple complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the manhole has not been repaired. The civic body is urged to repair it at the earliest to prevent mishaps. Hemant, Mayur Vihar

What our readers say

