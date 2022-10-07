Diwali bonanza: Delhi Govt hikes dearness allowance for employees by 4 per cent

PTI

New Delhi, October 7

The Delhi Government has issued an order to increase the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 per cent in accordance with the decision of the Central Government.

Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the Finance Department of the Delhi Government has forwarded the details to its departments and autonomous bodies concerned, according to an official order.

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Union Cabinet on September 28 increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh Central Government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.