Diwali bonanza: Delhi Govt hikes dearness allowance for employees by 4 per cent

New Delhi, October 7
The Delhi Government has issued an order to increase the dearness allowance of its employees by 4 per cent in accordance with the decision of the Central Government.
Endorsing the revision of rates by the Centre, the Finance Department of the Delhi Government has forwarded the details to its departments and autonomous bodies concerned, according to an official order.
Ahead of Diwali festival, the Union Cabinet on September 28 increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh Central Government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Abstention from Xinjiang vote in line with practice of not voting on country-specific resolutions: MEA
Complete normalcy has not been restored along the line of ac...
Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Temporary measure aimed at solving labour shortage
India rescues 130 IT professionals from job racket in South East Asia
MEA asks youth not to fall for lucrative IT jobs in Thailand...
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan
On May 9, a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the Punjab...