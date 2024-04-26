Ensure strict adherence to traffic rules by DTC drivers, demands students’ body

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 25

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) headquarters on Thursday, demanding immediate action to curb the increasing bus accidents and ensure strict adherence to traffic rules.

Expressing concern over the recent spate of accidents involving DTC buses, the ABVP submitted a memorandum to the Managing Director of the Delhi Transport Corporation outlining their six-point demands aimed at improving road safety and preventing accidents.

Harsh Atri, the ABVP Delhi state secretary, said, “The number of accidents involving DTC buses on Delhi roads is alarming. Such violations by DTC buses are proving fatal for Delhi residents. Immediate action is needed to ensure the safety of commuters.”

The protest saw the participation of hundreds of students, including Aparajita, the student union secretary of Delhi University, who said, “We cannot afford to wait for more tragedies to occur. The DTC must take immediate steps to enforce traffic rules and ensure the safety of passengers and pedestrians.”

Sachin Baisla, the joint secretary of the student union, emphasised the importance of regular counselling sessions for bus drivers, stating, “Regular counselling can help improve the behaviour and awareness among bus drivers, reducing the chances of accidents.”

The ABVP’s memorandum included demands such as ensuring buses operate within their designated lanes, halting only at designated bus stands, timely payment of monthly wages to bus drivers and providing adequate compensation to families of accident victims.

The ABVP urged the DTC to consider their demands and take immediate action to improve road safety and prevent accidents.

