Four get life term for killing cop in 2012

New Delhi, April 16
More than 11 years after a Delhi Police constable was fatally stabbed in front of a brothel in Central Delhi’s GB Road, a court here has sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment for his murder, saying the offence was “heinous, diabolical and barbaric”.
Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the four persons — Ashish Bahuguna alias Ashu, Suraj, Manoj and Aakash — who were convicted under various Indian Penal Code offences, including murder and attempt to commit murder.
According to the prosecution, the four accused had fatally stabbed constable Bijender besides causing stab injuries to two people — Irshad and constable Sandeep — on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, 2012.
