‘Friend’ nabbed for killing Swiss woman, Rs 2 cr seized from home

PTI

New Delhi, October 21

A day after a woman was found murdered near an MCD-run school in west Delhi, the police on Saturday said they have arrested a man who claimed she came to meet him from Switzerland after they got acquainted through a dating app. He allegedly strangled her to death following a quarrel.

The police, however, said that they are yet to verify the sequence of events and other details as no identity proof of the woman has been recovered so far.

The accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh (30), was arrested from his house in Janakpuri where he resides with his parents and sister.

Delhi Police officials claimed that Rs 2.1 crore cash was recovered from his house after which the Income Tax Department was also informed.

According to a police officer, the suspect was arrested based on CCTV footage in which he was seen sitting in a white car which was used for dumping the body.

