Gopal Rai blames UP, Haryana for pollution in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

With the air quality at several locations in Delhi plummeted to ‘severe’ and 'very poor' category again on Monday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai blamed the Delhi Police and BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for their inadequate ban and targeted use of firecrackers during Diwali night.

He said that since the police in Delhi, UP and Haryana are under the control of the BJP led governments they did not took required steps for the effective compliance of the SC’s orders.

According to Rai, bursting of firecrackers in Delhi, UP and Haryana led to a spike in Delhi’s pollution. The AQI on Sunday was recorded at 218 at 4pm but by 4pm on Monday it reached to 358.

