Gurpurb celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Monday organised kirtan and ardas on the occasion of 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The Gurpurb celebrations took place at the National Commission for Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s residence, who also organised the event in Delhi.

Many prominent personalities were present on the occasion including Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha member Vikram Singh Sahney and Member of Lok Sabha Gautam Gambhir and other eminent Sikh organisations were also present on the occasion.

Devotees came in large numbers to offer prayers and be a part of the Gurpurb celebrations at Lalpura’s residence.

The programme was commenced with Path Sri Rehras Sahib performed by Bhai Kuldeep Singh Hazuri along with Kirtan and Ardas. The event was followed by langar for the devotees at the event.

Senir Advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka and Punjabi movie actor Binnu Dhillon was also present at the occasion.

#Iqbal Singh Lalpura