Kejri enacting ‘political drama’, mum on Maliwal assault: BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 19

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva denied BJP’s involvement in the recent incident involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar.

The AAP should be named Aam Apradhi Party and Bibhav Kumar has become the Shahjahan Sheikh of Delhi. — Shazia Ilmi, BJP leader

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sachdeva asserted, “The BJP has no role in this matter. Maliwal is AAP MP, and the misconduct occurred within her own party ranks.” He questioned Kejriwal’s silence over the incident and accused him of orchestrating a drama to divert attention. He said, “Kejriwal is upset over Kumar’s arrest because he is privy to Kejriwal’s ‘wrongdoings and corruption’.” He accused Kejriwal of using the Maliwal incident to further his own agenda, stating, “The entire controversy with Maliwal is happening because Kejriwal wanted to send a prominent lawyer to the Rajya Sabha on whom he has spent crores from the exchequer.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari slammed Kejriwal for his silence on the alleged assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal, accusing him of protecting the accused.

He criticised Kejriwal, stating, “Arvind Kejriwal is protesting to save a person who has misbehaved with a woman at his residence... The same man earlier talked about women’s safety, but today, Kejriwal is protesting to save the man who hit a woman.”

Questioning Kejriwal’s stance on the matter, Tiwari raised concerns, “Now, people as well as Delhi want to know what happened with Swati Maliwal at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal. They want to know why Kejriwal is not speaking anything on the matter of Maliwal.”

Highlighting what he believes to be a “conspiracy”, Tiwari asserted, “He has also destroyed the CCTV footage, why? Such a big conspiracy has been done... I think this is the nature of Kejriwal.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi criticised the AAP, stating, “It should be named Aam Apradhi Party and Bibhav Kumar has become the Shahjahan Sheikh of Delhi.”

Ilmi expressed dismay over the lack of action, “Bibhav has misbehaved with a person who supported their party for so long... She was there for the party... Sanjay Singh said the incident took place and action will be taken. What kind of action has been taken? The person who is a culprit is out, roaming free...”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP