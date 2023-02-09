Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today met and handed over ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to the family of Delhi Police ASI Shambu Dayal Meena, who had lost his life while catching a thief.

Meena, who hailed from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, was stabbed by on January 4, 2023, while trying to catch an accused of mobile-snatching.

He later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The Chief Minister met Dayal’s father Matadin Meena, wife Sanjana and his three children and consoled them. After visiting the family, the CM said, “Shaheed (martyr) Shambhu Dayal served the public with great bravery… Entire Delhi and the country salutes him for his courage. In today’s world, there are very few people who command the courage of serving society by risking their lives.” Revenue Minister Shri Kailash Gahlot and local MLA Ms Bhavna Gaur were also present on the occasion.