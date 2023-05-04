Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash



New Delhi, May 4

Moderate fog was on Thursday witnessed over various parts of NCR due to excessive moisture and dip in the temperature.

As a result of the fog, visibility was also reduced.

Such weather conditions are not typical for May which tends to be the hottest month of the year in the city with a mean maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Weather department officials said high moisture content in the air, calm winds and a significant difference between the daytime and nighttime temperatures create conditions that are favourable for the formation of fog.

According to the IMD, shallow fog is when visibility is between 501 and 1,000 metres.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 30 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday.

IMD informed that minimum temperature of Delhi was 16.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning.

The high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh are still receiving snowfall in May.

It may be good news for tourism industry, but not for apple growers.

The unseasonal precipitation in the state has pushed down the mercury by several notches.

Tourist spots near Shimla like Kufri and Narkanda have experienced moderate to heavy rains.

However, nearby destinations of Manali and Kalpa, 250 km from the capital, witnessed mild spells of snow. According to HP Traffic, Tourists and Railways Police, heavy snowfall in the Chanshil area blocked roads with one feet snow.

High altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba, Sirmaur and Shimla districts have been experiencing moderate snow since Sunday.

In the last few days, rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana leading to a dip in the temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar received rains.

Many parts of the two states, including Chandigarh, have been receiving rains from the past few days.

The maximum temperature in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh also registered a dip after the rains.

With agencies inputs