Three injured as speeding car hits 3 vehicles

PTI

New Delhi, April 28

A cab driver and two people sustained serious injuries after a speeding luxury car hit their vehicle here on Sunday. The incident took place when a speeding Jaguar hit the cab and two other vehicles before coming to a halt near the Dhaula Kaun area of southwest Delhi.

“A PCR call was received about 4.55 am regarding the accident. At 8.32 am, the police received information from AIIMS regarding the injured cab driver, identified as Harjeet Singh, and two other people,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

“We have arrested the Jaguar driver, Saurabh Pahwa (23). He is a third-year BBA student at a college in Rohini. His father is a property dealer,” he said.