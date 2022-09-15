40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 15

Forty Punjabi youths face a serious case of obstruction of justice and deportation after they surrounded and blocked a police officer's duty, car and exit path in Surrey on Wednesday.

Constable Sarbjit Sangha of Canadian Police in a media interaction said the group indulged in lawlessness when a police officer stopped and issued a traffic notice to a car driver who was roaming around Strawberry Hill Plaza 72nd Avenue playing loud music for three hours. Notice was to remove the loudspeakers from the car. However, several youths obstructed the officer and misbehaved with him, blocking his path, she said.

Sangha said Punjabis had contributed a lot to Canadian economy and development but some elements were causing trouble.

"The video recording shows about 40 youths, mostly students and visitors, who are being investigated into and can face deportation," she said.