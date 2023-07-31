 Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

Simranjit Singh faces a mandatory term of five years in prison and up to 15 years in prison

Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New York, July 31

A 40-year-old Indian-origin man, extradited from Canada to the United States, has pleaded guilty to smuggling Indians to the US between March 2020 to March 2021, officials here said.

Simranjit Singh was taken into custody on June 28, 2022, in Ontario, and was extradited from Canada to the US on March 30, 2023, United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York said in a press release.

"In pleading guilty, Singh admitted that from at least March of 2020 through March of 2021, he facilitated the smuggling of numerous Indian nationals from Canada into the United States, via Cornwall Island and the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation in the St Lawrence River region, for profit," the release said on Saturday.

Singh's sentencing is scheduled for December 28.

Singh faces a mandatory term of five years in prison and up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to USD 250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years, the release said.

Singh will be subject to deportation following the conclusion of his sentence, it said.

According to documents released in April, some migrants who say their entry into the US was facilitated by Singh told American law enforcement that he charged them between USD 5,000 and USD 35,000, online portal ctvnews.ca reported.

He was a resident of Brampton in Canada, the report said.  

#Canada #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

2
Nation

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

3
Entertainment

Seeing Sunny Deol cry on stage, Dharmendra says 'he is a 'saadhu' in our family'; fans call actor 'father's copy'

4
Diaspora

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

5
Nation

2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre

6
Haryana

Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

7
Nation

13 lakh girls and women went missing in India between 2019-21: MHA

8
Nation

Opposition rattled as Sharad Pawar likely to confer award on PM Modi in Pune

9
Himachal

Himachal rains: Watch shocking video of Manali road before and after floods

10
Nation

3 Quad partners go big on chip biz with India

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court

Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation

Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...

Tension erupts in Nuh after stones pelted on VHP’s ‘Braj Mandal Yatra’

Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh

Internet suspended in the area till Wednesday; Home Minister...

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC

Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration...

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

Transport inspector held in Bathinda in bribery case

Transport inspector held in Bathinda in bribery case

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

B Praak inspires City Beautiful residents with ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’ track

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

Punjab Police ASI’s son held for supplying drugs in Chandigarh

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember ‘stylish Sardarni’ art historian Kavita Singh

Friends, colleagues fondly remember 'stylish Sardarni' art historian Kavita Singh

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Delhi private firm employee who 'fraudulently' kept jobless wife on payroll for over 10 years under police scanner

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Victim's father tells court accused informed him about strangulating his daughter

HC imposes Rs 25K cost on fan for PIL over Sukesh Chandrasekhar letters to Jacqueline, Nora

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers