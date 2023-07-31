Indian-origin man Simranjit Singh pleads guilty to human trafficking from Canada to US

New York, July 31
A 40-year-old Indian-origin man, extradited from Canada to the United States, has pleaded guilty to smuggling Indians to the US between March 2020 to March 2021, officials here said.
Simranjit Singh was taken into custody on June 28, 2022, in Ontario, and was extradited from Canada to the US on March 30, 2023, United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York said in a press release.
"In pleading guilty, Singh admitted that from at least March of 2020 through March of 2021, he facilitated the smuggling of numerous Indian nationals from Canada into the United States, via Cornwall Island and the Akwesasne Mohawk Indian Reservation in the St Lawrence River region, for profit," the release said on Saturday.
Singh's sentencing is scheduled for December 28.
Singh faces a mandatory term of five years in prison and up to 15 years in prison, a fine of up to USD 250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years, the release said.
Singh will be subject to deportation following the conclusion of his sentence, it said.
According to documents released in April, some migrants who say their entry into the US was facilitated by Singh told American law enforcement that he charged them between USD 5,000 and USD 35,000, online portal ctvnews.ca reported.
He was a resident of Brampton in Canada, the report said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Home guard shot dead, several cops injured, cars torched as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana’s Nuh
Internet suspended in the area till Wednesday; Home Minister...
Nuh violence spreads to Gurugram; situation under control, says DC
Shops and cab torched, timely intervention by administration...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...