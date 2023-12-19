Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 19

A search has begun for Indian student Gurashman Singh Bhatia who went missing from East London on December 15.

Punjabis on social media there have appealed to the people to look for him and to give information.

Gurashman was last seen in Canary Wharf after his birthday celebrations. His three friends called a cab and they went their way and that was the last they saw him.

Gurashman would call his parents every single day and on not receiving his call that day his folks got worried.

🚨 URGENT MISSING PERSON ALERT



⭐️ GURASHMAN SINGH BHATIA ⭐️

Age: 23 | Sikh Student

📍 Last Seen: Loughborough University, #London

📅 Date Missing: Since December 15



🔁 Please Share Widely! Your share can make a difference! 🌍



💬 Any information? Please IMMEDIATELY contact:

📞… pic.twitter.com/djsoGhs3qf — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) December 17, 2023

ALERT 🚨



Gurashman Singh Bhatia, 23, an Indian student studying in Loughborough University in London has been missing since Dec 15. For any leads/information, please contact +91 7841000005 pic.twitter.com/hFsh7KXoTR — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) December 17, 2023

Gurashman was doing his masters from Loughborough University.

The family has sought government’s help. They also left for London on Monday in his search.

He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jumper with a black and blue beanie.

He belongs to Jalandhar's Model Town and is from a renowned family. Bhatia went to Delhi Public School, Jalandhar.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also reported the incident on X to bring it to the attention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

He also urged Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to assist in his search.

"An Indian student named GS Bhatia, who studies at@lborouniversityin United Kingdom, has been missing from East London since December 15. While we have apprised@HCI_London; we are still waiting for some concrete action from the Govt of UK in locating him," he added.

