Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 19

A 50-year old man from Punjab has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Canada, as per Abbotsford Police Department.

Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbia's Abbotsford with "life-threatening stab wounds" on March 15 at the 3400-block of Wagner Drive.

Police first attempted life-saving measures, but she died in hospital shortly thereafter.

Jagpreet Singh was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

A man from Punjab man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Canada, officials said.

After the incident, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back home in Ludhiana and told her that he had killed his wife.

"After stabbing my sister to death, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back home in Ludhiana and said 'I have put her to sleep forever'," Balwinder's sister told The Indian Express.

The couple had regular arguments over finances as Jagpreet, who went to Canada just a week ago, had stopped working and was unemployed, she said.

They got married in 2000 and had a daughter and a son. Jagpreet's family, however, denied the allegations and said they were a "happy couple".

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#British Columbia #Canada