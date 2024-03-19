Chandigarh, March 19
A 50-year old man from Punjab has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Canada, as per Abbotsford Police Department.
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbia's Abbotsford with "life-threatening stab wounds" on March 15 at the 3400-block of Wagner Drive.
Police first attempted life-saving measures, but she died in hospital shortly thereafter.
Jagpreet Singh was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
A man from Punjab man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Canada, officials said.
After the incident, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back home in Ludhiana and told her that he had killed his wife.
"After stabbing my sister to death, Jagpreet made a video call to his mother back home in Ludhiana and said 'I have put her to sleep forever'," Balwinder's sister told The Indian Express.
The couple had regular arguments over finances as Jagpreet, who went to Canada just a week ago, had stopped working and was unemployed, she said.
They got married in 2000 and had a daughter and a son. Jagpreet's family, however, denied the allegations and said they were a "happy couple".
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...