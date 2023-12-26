 Drone attack on ships: Panipat exporters among those impacted - The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Drone attack on ships

Panipat exporters among those impacted

Drone attack on ships


WITH the war zones in eastern Europe and West Asia located along strategic waterways, global maritime trade has been hit hard. The drone attacks on India-bound commercial vessels over the weekend — one off the Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea and the other in the Red Sea — were the 14th and 15th such strikes since October 17 (Hamas had attacked Israel on October 7). Thankfully, the crew is reported to be safe and the Indian Navy and Coast Guard are closely monitoring the situation.

Nearer home, the repercussions of the escalating sea attacks are being felt in Haryana’s Panipat. Known as the ‘Textile City’, 90 per cent of its 450 units export their handloom products, blankets, bed linen, etc, around the world. Their trade has been adversely impacted. While the industry’s annual turnover has plummeted to just around one-third of the usual Rs 50,000 crore, the strike portend major shipping challenges for the exporters as they look to re-route ships through Europe — which would cost them more than double in fuel and time — as the Gulf has become a perilous region.

Enhanced precision technology has enabled unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to jam the communication systems of ships and even blow them up, rendering passage through oceans and seas a risky venture. The International Maritime Organisation must address the security concerns in the Red Sea and Black Sea and protect trade in these crucial shipping corridors. Trade disruptions in the Black Sea since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, have upset global economy and led to inflation, hurting the developing nations the most due to food and fuel shortages. Even as modernisation of fleets is vital to counter the evolving tech-driven challenges, efforts to find diplomatic solutions to end the conflicts must also continue.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Europe #Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Wedding photos of Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan are all about love

2
World

Grounded Romanian plane with 276 Indians leaves French airport for India; 25 passengers seek asylum

3
Punjab

Rape accused from Punjab’s Fatehgarh Sahib flees custody after being detained at Delhi airport on arrival from Bahrain

4
Punjab

Dense to very dense fog likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in next few days

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Neel Nanda dies at 32

6
India

Cold wave tightens grip on north India; dense fog at various places; Delhi airport issues passenger advisory

7
J & K

Brig among three Army officers shifted over death of 3 civilians

8
J & K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits Poonch, exhorts commanders to conduct ops in ‘most professional manner’

9
India

Newsclick portal's HR head Amit Chakravarty moves Delhi court seeking to turn approver in UAPA case

10
India

I have severed all ties with wrestling and have nothing to do with it, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

J&K Civilian deaths : Conduct ops professionally: Army Chief to commanders

Court of Inquiry begins | Police register murder case

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

EAM lands in Russia on unusual 5-day visit; trade, energy on table

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Over 100 drones shot down along border, 500 kg heroin seized this year

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Poor visibility as dense fog engulfs Haryana

Hits road & rail traffic, but favourable for wheat crop

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Tourists head for Lahaul, over 28,000 vehicles cross Atal Tunnel in 24 hours

Area from tunnel up to Sissu divided into 3 sectors for bett...


Cities

View All