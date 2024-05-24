Reviewing Agnipath

REPEATEDLY described by the government as a game-changer and a force multiplier for the armed forces, the Agnipath scheme has been under intense scrutiny ever since it was rolled out in June 2022. The retention of only 25 per cent of the inductees after the completion of their four-year tenure has been a contentious point in military and political circles, with the Congress promising in its 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto that it would scrap the scheme and revert to the old recruitment procedure that had been followed by the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Weeks after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government was open to bringing about any change in the scheme, ‘if required’, a leading newspaper has reported that the Army is conducting an internal survey to assess Agnipath’s impact on the recruitment process; it is seeking the views of Agniveers, unit commanders and the staff at regimental centres. On the basis of the survey’s findings, the Army is likely to make recommendations to the next government on possible tweaks.

The Centre’s reassurance that the future of young individuals inducted as Agniveers would not be adversely affected has failed to allay doubts and apprehensions about the job prospects of 75 per cent of the recruits, whose economic and social security would be at stake after their service period ends. The Congress is tapping into this unhappiness with the scheme and making it a poll issue in Haryana. A thorough review of Agnipath is in order, particularly the retention ratio. There is no quarrel with the objective of creating younger, fitter forces by reducing the average age of defence personnel, but the government must not lose sight of the long-term picture. Considering the widespread unemployment and underemployment in the country, the rehabilitation of tens of thousands of disgruntled, dispirited youth will require unswerving commitment from the public and private sectors.

