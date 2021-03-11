Aamir Khan with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran rao attends daughter Ira Khan's birthday party

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 10

It was Ira Khan’s birthday on May 9 and the star kid celebrated her special day with family and friends. It was a poolside birthday party that saw her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, stepmom Kiran Rao, half-brother Azad Rao Khan, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and many friends.

Earlier a photo of Ira cutting a birthday cake with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta went viral. The picture also has Azad standing beside her.

Ira then shared a couple of happy pictures from her birthday bash. In one photo, she can be seen spending time with stepmom Kiran Rao. Dressed in a multi-coloured bikini, the birthday girl seems to have had fun with her folks.

In most of her pictures, she has her beau Nupur Shikhare by her side, cheering for her. There’s a really cute photo of Ira and Nupur in a hug.

Check out Ira's birthday pictures with family and friends:

On Monday, Ira Khan’s boyfriends Nupur Shikhare posted a loving birthday wish for her. He shared three photos. There’s a photo where Ira is blowing the candles. Another one shows her smiling to the camera, looking pretty in a white shrug and beige pants. The last photo is loved-up shot with Nupur embracing Ira. Nupur captioned it, “Happy Birthday My Love I love you so so much bubs."

Here's the special birthday post:

Ira, who made her directorial debut as a theatre director with the play, play Euripides' Medea, featuring Hazel Keech in the lead, has been vocal about her mental health and often shares posts on mental health issues.

