Actress Arundhati Nair on ventilator after tragic accident in Kerala

Chandigarh, March 19
Tamil and Malayalam film actress Arundhati Nair is currently on a ventilator after being involved in a tragic accident in Kerala.
View this post on Instagram
Her sister Arathy took to Instagram to issue a statement urging fans to pray for Arundhati’s recovery.
The accident reportedly took place at the Kovalam bypass, resulting in Arundhati sustaining head injuries. She was travelling with her brother at the time of the incident.
