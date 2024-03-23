Amy Jackson shares pictures from her engagement dinner party

ANI

Mumbai, March 23

Actor and model Amy Jackson, known for her roles in Bollywood movies including Akshay Kumar’s ‘Singh is Bliing’ and ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’ opposite Prateik Babbar, recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘White Gold.’

Amy gave her fans a peek inside their engagement dinner party, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

The actor, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share beautiful pictures from the event.

In the first picture, the couple is locked in a tender, romantic dance. The second picture paints a scene of elegance, with a beautifully decorated dinner table with flowers, candles, and lights, setting the perfect backdrop for the celebration.

The third picture captures a precious moment as Amy shares a joyous embrace with her son, Andreas. In the final picture, the couple shares a passionate kiss.

Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick official on Instagram.

Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.

Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #Mumbai