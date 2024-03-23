Amy Jackson shares pictures from her engagement dinner party

Mumbai, March 23
Actor and model Amy Jackson, known for her roles in Bollywood movies including Akshay Kumar’s ‘Singh is Bliing’ and ‘Ekk Deewana Tha’ opposite Prateik Babbar, recently announced her engagement to actor Ed Westwick, popular for his roles in shows like ‘Gossip Girl’ and ‘White Gold.’
Amy gave her fans a peek inside their engagement dinner party, adding to the excitement surrounding their upcoming marriage.
View this post on Instagram
The actor, on Friday, took to her Instagram account to share beautiful pictures from the event.
In the first picture, the couple is locked in a tender, romantic dance. The second picture paints a scene of elegance, with a beautifully decorated dinner table with flowers, candles, and lights, setting the perfect backdrop for the celebration.
The third picture captures a precious moment as Amy shares a joyous embrace with her son, Andreas. In the final picture, the couple shares a passionate kiss.
Back in 2022, Amy made her relationship with Ed Westwick official on Instagram.
Amy earlier dated George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year.
Reportedly, the couple parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested
Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack
'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest
German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...
Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing
Trial court has remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 2...
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP
Three independent legislators also join the saffron fold