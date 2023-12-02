‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor film sets new record, earns Rs 61 crore grand opening

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Animal’ has set a new record at the box office on its release day. According to reports by the industry tracker Sacnilk, ‘Animal’ earned Rs 61 crore on Friday in India across all languages.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial collected Rs 50.50 crore in Hindi belts and Rs 10 crore in its Telugu version. With this, the film has become Ranbir’s biggest opener.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ had earned Rs 36 crore on its release day and ‘Sanju’ had collected Rs 34.75 crore.

The film has also crossed $1 million in North America. With this, ‘Animal’ has become the first Hindi movie in North America to achieve such a big opening.

Actors Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri will also be seen in the film. The film shows Ranbir in a never seen before dark character. The Central Board of Film Certification has given ‘Animal’ an ‘A’ certificate. The duration of the film is 3 hours 23 minutes.

