 Anupam Kher shares special wish for his Gurus on Guru Purnima

Anupam Kher shares special wish for his Gurus on Guru Purnima

The 'Kashmir Files' actor posts a shloka in Sanskrit on the special day

Anupam Kher. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, July 3

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, veteran actor Anupam Kher wished all his mentors and shared a special post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'The Kashmir Files' actor posted a shloka in Sanskrit to mark the special day.

The post read, "om ajnana-timirandhasya jnananjana-salakaya chaksur unmilitam yena tasmai sri-gurave namah." He added, "On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, I bow down to all my teachers." Here's the post:

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans flooded the comment section with wishes.

One of the users wrote, "Guru poornima ki shubhkamnaye." "Happy Gurupurnima sir," another commented.

Guru Purnima is an important occasion observed throughout India and Nepal to honour and thank one's spiritual and intellectual mentors, or gurus. According to the traditional Hindu calendar, it occurs on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha This year, it's being observed on July 3 (Monday).

On this day, students show their gratitude to their professors. However, Guru Purnima emphasises the value of information that a teacher imparts with students. A 'guru' was regarded as a person's spiritual and academic advisor in Ancient Indian society.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in the thriller film 'IB71' opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal.

He is currently busy shooting for 'Vijay 69'.

The film will be directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' with YRF. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's 'The Namesake', Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' and Deepa Mehta's 'Water' as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing it.

He will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

Makers of the anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' on Sunday announced the film's official release date.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 29, 2024.

