Anushka Sharma cheers for Indian team as it secures place in semi-finals of World Cup 2023

ANI
Mumbai, November 3
Actor Anushka Sharma has congratulated the Indian cricket team for making its place in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023.
In the ODI World Cup 2023, India won the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday. They played a fantastic match and secured their place in the semi-finals. Anushka Sharma celebrated Team India's accomplishments on Instagram Stories.
She wrote, "This team (blue heart emoji) INTO THE SEMIS"
India marched to a comfortable yet comprehensive 302-run victory over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium as they restricted Sri Lanka to a total of 55 runs. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj stood out with their exceptional spells in the bowling department while Virat Kohli, Shubamn Gill and Shreyas Iyer led the charge with the bat in the first innings and powered India to a massive total of 357/8.
Anushka Sharma is indeed her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli's biggest cheerleader.
When Kohli won everyone's hearts with his match-winning knock against New Zealand at the picturesque Dharamshala. Kohli scored 95 off 104 balls with eight fours and two sixes before Matt Henry accounted for his wicket.
After the match, Kohli's biggest cheerleader and actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and lauded his performance.
She shared a video by ICC. The video is of Kohli getting caught as he tried to hit a six. She wrote, "Always proud of you (sic)." In another post, she called Kohli a "storm chaser".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution
City’s air quality enters ‘severe’ category
Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices...
97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally
Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully ...
Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested
20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes found from them
Supreme Court dismisses plea against transfer of Gyanvapi case from one court to another in Allahabad High Court
The single-judge bench was hearing the plea challenging the ...