Anushka Sharma on Bengaluru crowd cheering for MS Dhoni during RCB vs CSK match: 'They love him'

ANI
Bengaluru, April 18
Actor Anushka Sharma, on Monday, arrived at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli's IPL team's match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
Several images and videos of Anushka from the stadium went viral on social media.
In one such video, she was seen seating in the stands with RCB officials. She was bowled over by the crowd's support for MS Dhoni when he came to bat.
She was caught telling her fans, "They love him" when Dhoni was marking his guard.
Anushka Sharma on #MSDhoni while he was walking in during #CSKVSRCB— Anupam Choudhary (@Akkaler) April 17, 2023
" They Love Him " pic.twitter.com/QoCUZOB26R
However, the clip was streamed just for a few seconds but the eagle-eyed fans were fast enough to lip-read what the 'Phillauri' actor was telling her friends.
Soon after the clip went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Loved by whole universe #MSDhoni," a fan wrote.
Another fan commented, "Moment of the day." Talking about the match, chasing a massive target of 227, RCB suffered early blows as they lost the wickets of Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. Akash Singh dismissed Kohli in the first over, while Tushar Deshpande got the better of Lomror in the second.
Glenn Maxwell and captain Faf du Plessis handled RCB's charge as they slammed CSK bowlers all around the ground while taking singles at regular intervals. The blistering duo of Maxwell and captain du Plessis brought up their 100-run partnership in just 48 balls.
In the last over, Pathirana defended an equation of 19 runs with his perfect Yorkers and took the wicket of Prabhudessai to hand his team 8 run win over RCB.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court questions Gujarat government over remission granted to convicts
Centre, state mull seeking review of order on production of ...
Will not go into personal laws, says Supreme Court while hearing pleas for legal validation for same-sex marriages
Apex court bench said the very notion of a man and a woman, ...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
Supreme Court Collegium recommends 6 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana HC to be made permanent
On 19 December last year, the Collegium of the High Court of...
‘Now mafia cannot threaten anyone in UP’: Yogi Adityanath reacts for the first time after Atiq’s murder
He was speaking at programme to mark signing of MoU for sett...