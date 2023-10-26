Anushka Sharma shares baby bump throwback amid growing second pregnancy speculations

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 26

Amid mounting speculations about her second pregnancy, Anushka Sharma has chosen an unconventional path to express herself. The actress, known for her graceful silence regarding personal matters, recently surprised her fans by sharing a special moment from her first pregnancy journey on Instagram.

In a post that subtly hints at the whirlwind of rumors surrounding her expecting a second child with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma unveiled her intriguing throwback. Promoting a phone brand, she decided to do it uniquely. Anushka recreated an old photograph, featuring her flaunting her baby bump during her first pregnancy with her daughter, Vamika.

The photos showcase Anushka in a serene garden setting, gracefully posing with her phone. Alongside these evocative pictures, she shared her perspective, remarking, "Time flies… And it was time for that much-needed upgrade, so why settle when you can upgrade with #OnePlusOpen. Glad to be a part of @oneplus_india clan."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

While Anushka maintains her enigmatic silence about the second pregnancy buzz, fans couldn't help but spot her baby bump during the intense India vs. Pakistan World Cup match. Meanwhile, an undisclosed source revealed to Hindustan Times that Anushka is indeed expecting her second child, but any official announcement will have to wait. The source shared, "Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage."

Addressing the actress' recent absence from public events, the source clarified, "This isn't a coincidence. She is staying away from the public eye to avoid speculation." While rumors had been circulating for a while, they gained momentum following Anushka's heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi post.

Furthermore, it's worth mentioning that the couple was recently spotted outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai. However, they made a special request to the paparazzi not to publish their pictures, promising to make an announcement in due time. The world will undoubtedly wait with bated breath for that moment when Anushka and Virat choose to share their joy once again.

