Ayushmann hasn't read wife Tahira's book on their sex life; he says, ‘For some it may be entertaining but…’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 31

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, in a recent interview opened up about his wife Tahira Kashyap's book 'The 7 Sins of Being a Mother' where she has written about her and Ayushmann's sex life. There is also a mention of Ayushmann drinking the breastmilk she had pumped for their baby in the book.

The actor revealed that he hasn't read the book and is unaware of certain details as he is a very private person and likes to keep such things to himself. ““As a reader, it may be entertaining, but personally, I am a very private person. She is very different from me. I don’t like talking about my private life, but that’s how we are different from each other. It could be entertaining for some people, but I don’t read it," the actor told Filmfare.

When asked if he cringed at the public disclosure made by Tahira in her book, the Andhadhun actor added, “I don’t know! She’ll do whatever she wants, but I am not that person."

Ayushmann and Tahira’s love story is no less than a romantic tale from a novel. The two are childhood sweethearts who started dating during their schooldays. They tied the knot in 2008 and have two kids together, 10-year-old son Virajveer and 8-year-old daughter Varushka.

On the work front, Ayushmann’s film Anek by Anubhav Sinha is running in theatres these days. The actor will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' directed by Anirudh Iyer.

#ayushmann khuranna #tahira kashyap