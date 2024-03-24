Congress MLA wants his daughter, actor Neha Sharma to contest Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi, March 24
Bollywood actress Neha Sharma might contest Lok Sabha election 2024.
Her father, Ajay Sharma, an MLA representing Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Sunday dropped hints after he said that he would want Congress to get Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat and showed interest that his daughter Neha Sharma should contest.
“Congress should get Bhagalpur. We will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that,” Ajay Sharma said.
He said that NDA will be wiped out in Bihar.
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said that seat sharing in India bloc is near conclusion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first order from ED custody, asks minister Atishi to address water-related problems
Atishi says the directions show Kejriwal's concern for the p...
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ in Delhi on March 31 to ‘safeguard democracy’
Arvinder Singh Lovely, the Congress Delhi unit chief, allege...
Pakistan to ‘seriously’ consider restoring trade ties with India: Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar
Dar makes these remarks during a press conference in London
Election Commission directs disciplinary action against Punjab SDM for absence from poll duty
Polling for Punjab’s 13 Lok Sabha seats to be held on June 1
IIT-Guwahati student arrested under UAPA for ‘links with ISIS’
The student was detained at Hajo in Kamrup district while he...