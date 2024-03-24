 Congress MLA wants his daughter, actor Neha Sharma to contest Lok Sabha polls : The Tribune India

Seat sharing in India bloc is near conclusion

"If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that,” Ajay Sharma said. Instagram/@nehasharmaofficial



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 24

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma might contest Lok Sabha election 2024.

Her father, Ajay Sharma, an MLA representing Bihar’s Bhagalpur on Sunday dropped hints after he said that he would want Congress to get Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat and showed interest that his daughter Neha Sharma should contest.

“Congress should get Bhagalpur. We will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that,” Ajay Sharma said.

He said that NDA will be wiped out in Bihar.

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav said that seat sharing in India bloc is near conclusion.

