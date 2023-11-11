 Diwali extravaganza: Star-studded affair with Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, in limelight : The Tribune India

  Diwali extravaganza: Star-studded affair with Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, in limelight

Diwali extravaganza: Star-studded affair with Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, in limelight

Inside glimpses of the blockbuster Diwali bash hosted by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra

Diwali extravaganza: Star-studded affair with Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, in limelight

Madhuri Dixit shares pictures from Amritpal Singh Bindra's Diwali party. Instagram/madhuridixitnene



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 11

Diwali festivities reached a crescendo in Bollywood as the glitterati descended upon producer Amritpal Singh Bindra's dazzling Diwali party on Friday night. The celebration was nothing short of a blockbuster, with the who's who of Bollywood turning up in style. Sharing exclusive snapshots, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene treated fans to the glamourous soirée that boasted an A-list guest list.

In one captivating picture, three power couples stole the spotlight - Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, framed alongside the fashionable presence of designer Manish Malhotra and the elegant Shanaya Kapoor.

Another click revealed Madhuri-Shriram sharing the frame with Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and the dynamic duo of Sanjay Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The caption read, "Had an amazing time at @bindraamritpal's Diwali party. Fab catching up with everyone. Happy Diwali!"

Check it out:

Manish Malhotra also shared pictures from the party.

The star-studded affair didn't stop there; Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda added their own touch of glamour to the event.

Here's when Navya Nanda reached the party:

A standout moment was Suhana Khan's stunning appearance in a traditional saree, radiating sheer elegance at the festive gathering.

Here's a video of Suhana Khan's entry:

While Shah Rukh Khan graced the celebration, he opted to stay away from the limelight.

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan escaped shutterbugs:

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood icon with hits like "Tezaab," "Devdas," and "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!", was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's "Maja Ma" in 2022. Her presence in the Netflix series "The Fame Game" earlier this year, alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul, continues to showcase her enduring charm and acting prowess.

